Aung La N Sang promises fans ‘best version’ of himself: “It’s going to end with a bang”

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang wants to continue putting Father Time to shame in his upcoming bout with Fan Rong next month.

‘The Burmese Python’ is one of the most sought-after fighters in the promotion’s historic on-site United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5, the stacked event will air live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Considered one of the most decorated world champions in the promotion’s history, Aung La has been on a warpath as of late to reclaim his lost glory.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the consummate fan favorite assured American fans they’ll be in for a good show when he trades leather with the ‘King Kong Warrior’:

“It’s going to be a fun one. I promise you, you’re going to see the best version of myself. It’s going to be very violent and it’s going to end with a bang.”

Judging by his most recent performances, the 37-year-old superstar seems to have discovered the fountain of youth.

Since losing his two golden straps to Reinier de Ridder, Aung La has gone 3-1 in his last four matches, with his last two victories coming by way of thunderous first-round knockouts.

The Kill Cliff FC product recorded a statement win at ONE 163 last year when he starched veteran Yushin Okami in less than two minutes.

He did the same to Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 6 last January, as he separated the Brazilian from his consciousness with heavy bombs from the mount.

If all goes to plan for Aung La N Sang, Fan Rong could suffer the same fate at ONE Fight Night 10.

