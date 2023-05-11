Aung La N Sang praises ‘amazing’ ONE Fight Night 10 showcase in Colorado

Aung La N Sang has competed in some of the most iconic ONE Championship cards since he joined the promotion’s roster in 2014.

‘The Burmese Python’ had an opportunity to be on another massive card – and possibly the biggest one yet – when ONE Championship’s inaugural on-ground show in the United States, ONE Fight Night 10, got underway last Friday, May 5.

That evening, the Kill Cliff FC athlete went toe-to-toe with Fan Rong in a middleweight MMA showdown that had significant implications for his quest for another shot at the 205-pound divisional strap.

But while many expected Fan Rong to push the Myanmarese hero to his limits, the former two-division king closed the contest with another highlight-reel finish, the 28th time the American-based warrior has done so in his 19-year journey at the top.

And while he gave the fans just what they wanted on a card that featured plenty of other submissions and knockouts, Aung La N Sang felt that the American audience played their part to ensure fighters like him pushed themselves beyond the limit.

Above all, he was pleased that the promotion’s debut show went on as expected.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, he summarized the eventful bill in one word:

“Amazing. Amazing. Welcome to America, ONE Championship. You guys are doing amazing, thank you.”

Watch the full interview here:

After his second-round submission win, Sage Northcutt, Zebaztian Kadestam, and Stamp Fairtex delivered three more match-ending maneuvers.

And in the two co-main events of the card, Mikey Musumeci tapped out Osamah Almarwai while Rodtang Jitmuangnon sent Edgar Tabares to sleep inside the second canto.

Meanwhile, the rubber match headliner featuring Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes saw the MMA GOAT defend his strap with another near-perfect performance inside the ONE Circle.

Fans in North America can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 replay on Amazon Prime Video.

