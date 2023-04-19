Aung La N Sang puts food challenges on hold until he wins next fight

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion, ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang, is known for his voracious hunger for victory inside the Circle, but he’s also a very hungry man outside of it.

In fact, Sang has been known to participate in a few food challenges in recent times around South Florida, where he’s based.

That’s all going to be put on hold according to the 37-year-old veteran, so he can fully focus on his next fight.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, Aung La N Sang says he won’t even think about food challenges until after his fight. That being said, he already knows what he’s having once victory has been achieved.

‘The Burmese Python’ stated:

“No burgers ‘til after my fight. Burgers and fries. I can put down some food, that’s for sure.”

Myanmar’s Aung La N Sang is set to lock horns with the hulking Chinese middleweight, ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong, at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

If Aung La N Sang emerges victorious in this fight, he will make a strong case for receiving another shot at ONE Championship gold. It’s a goal the Burmese-American megastar is certainly working towards.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video is ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground event in the U.S.

Poll : 0 votes