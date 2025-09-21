Aung La N Sang reveals what he plans on doing post-retirement: “It’s gonna be something that I’m passionate about”

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang of Myanmar recently announced that he would be retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts after his next fight.Aung La N Sang is set to face former welterweight MMA titleholder ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video early next month.The legendary fighter, who is one of ONE Championship’s original two-weight champions, has already laid the groundwork for the next chapter in his career. Aung La N Sang’s vision centers on developing the next generation of martial artists. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDiscussing his plans post-retirement, Aung La N Sang told ONE Championship:&quot;It's gonna be an MMA gym. It's gonna be something that I'm passionate about, and it's gonna be focused toward the next generation. You know, the kids. I'm already training my son and my nephew, and their friends, and they're doing really good.&quot;The Myanmar icon has already begun working with young athletes, including his own family members, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing future talent.Aung La N Sang says it’s time for him to hang up the glovesWhile fans of ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang are no doubt disappointed with news of his pending retirement, the 40-year-old veteran simply knows that now is the right time to hang up his gloves after he takes on ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.He told ONE Championship:“There’s only so many significant shots to the head you can take. In the fight, I don’t give a crap, you know? But the time is coming, and the time is near, and it’s okay. I’m at peace with it.”Aung La N Sang added:“My kids are getting older, and I gotta put time into my kids and the next generation. I’ve been coaching a lot too, so I’m gonna do the right thing.”ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II will go down live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Oct. 3, from Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in North America can catch the action on Amazon Prime.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Aung La N Sang.