Aung La N Sang shares what his daily workout routine is like

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang knows what it takes to reach the top of the heap in the mixed martial arts world. It involves a lot of hard work and countless hours in the gym.

During a scheduled AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, Aung La N Sang answered fan queries using the official ONE Championship account.

One fan was curious about what Aung La's daily workout routine looked like. Reddit user moonwalkerHHH asked:

“What is your workout routine like?”

Aung La N Sang replied:

“Every morning we train from 9am to 11:30am and then 5-7pm in the evening. 6 days a week and then we rest and recover.”

It’s not uncommon for elite fighters like Aung La N Sang to train twice a day, especially with a big fight coming up. Some fighters even train three times a day, when the urgency of the situation calls for it.

‘The Burmese Python’ trains with the many talented fighters at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida, under the watchful eye of renowned former kickboxer Henri Hooft. So he definitely knows what he’s doing.

Aung La returns to action against hard-hitting Chinese middleweight ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

