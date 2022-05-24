"Let’s go Rodtang!" - Aung La N Sang shares throwback pic while showing support for 'The Iron Man' at ONE 157

The iconic 'Burmese Python', Aung La N Sang, shared a throwback picture of a younger, timid, pre-champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in support of his ONE 157 victory on May 20.

The former two-division champion captioned it with:

" Let’s go Rodtang! Ironman is back @ONEChampionship#ONE157 on YouTube or One Championship app."

The picture and caption is a groundbreaking compliment for Jitmuangnon, who must feel elated after being praised by one of his heroes after his flawlessly technical bout against English fighter Jacob Smith. Aung La N Sang doesn’t give out compliments very often, so this must’ve been a dream come true for the 24-year-old sensation.

In addition, Aung la N Sang’s throwback photo is also an honest reminder of how far the Thai champion has come.

No mystery to Rodtang fans here as it's known that he came from very humble beginnings in Thailand. 'The Iron Man' has fought through many adversities to become ONE’s reigning Muay Thai champion, and one of the motivating factors to his success was his family.

ONE Championship explained in his promotional profile:

" [He] was encouraged by the fact that he could earn money through competing to support himself and his family.”

Jitmuangnon always fights in the circle as if it were his last time and has become an embodiment of the classic Cinderella story of fearlessness, grit, and passion.

Under the direction and mentorship of his late coach, ‘Father Huan’, Jitmuangnon reached the unexpected feat of becoming world champion in 2019 by defeating the reining English champion Jonathan Haggerty. After much success, 'The Iron Man' continues to keep fans watching from the edge of their seats.

Rodtang went "Super Saiyan" on Jacob Smith at ONE 157

Rocking the new Goku hair-style from Dragon Ball Z, Rodtang went "Super Saiyan" against Jacob Smith on May 20. Before the bout, Jitmuangnon shared the post below to demonstrate his new look to his fans who reacted with hurrahs, support, and love.

'The Iron Man' went through three rounds of utter and complete dominance.

Jacob Smith was completely outclassed but he valiantly took damage and never backed down. He displayed a lot of heart and resilience to everything that Jitmuangnon threw. From power strikes to counters to razor-blade elbows, the bloodied Smith took the punishment all the way to the final round.

Jitmuangnon rushes forward to face Savvas Michael in the semi-finals of the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix. He defeated Amir Naseri in the other bracket. It almost seems unfair to have 'The Iron Man' in the tournament again, with fans predicting another showdown with Walter Gonclaves in the finals.

With Jonathan Ha

Edited by Allan Mathew