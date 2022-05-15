“A random fan bought my shirt and asked to take a picture” - Reinier de Ridder daps it up with Gegard Mousasi

Reinier De Ridder has shown that he’s one of ONE Championship’s most jovial characters.

The ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion isn’t shy to make fun of himself and the world’s best fighters, and his jokes are usually posted on social media.

The latest fighter to fall victim to de Ridder’s jokes is Gegard Mousasi. Taking to Instagram, de Ridder wrote:

“A random fan bought my shirt and asked to take a picture. It’s so nice to please the fans. ❤️ @mousasi @dure.merk @vjeze_fur"

‘The Dutch Knight’ has always been some sort of a jokester and it’s usually his fellow ONE Championship fighters who bear the brunt of his humor.

At 6-foot-1, with two belts usually draped on his shoulders, de Ridder is truly an intimidating man. But he’ll waste no time having some fun with the likes of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, and Gordon Ryan.

De Ridder also had no problem rolling with former rival Aung La N Sang when he visited ‘The Burmese Python’ at Sanford MMA in Florida.

The 31-year-old once captured the fans’ love when he posted a selfie with Moraes, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, and former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang.

The Dutch superstar is a certified monster inside the Circle with a perfect 15-0 MMA record. Outside, however, he’s one of the most laid-back personalities in ONE Championship.

Reinier De Ridder, in all seriousness, has all the love for Mousasi

While he has no problems making fun of his training partner, Reinier de Ridder has nothing but love and respect for Mousasi.

In a previous interview with Sherdog.com, de Ridder discussed in detail how Mousasi helped him become a more complete fighter.

“I’ve been training with [Mousasi] for three years now. He’s just amazing help. We put a lot of work together, it’s always a war. Next to that, he’s a very smart guy. He knows a lot about fighting. In a very simple, basic way, he explains to me stuff about striking that I never thought of before. I have a lot to thank him for that.”

Edited by C. Naik