Aung La N Sang thanks Myanmar fans for the 'love' after retirement fight in Bangkok

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang closed out his legendary mixed martial arts career with a heartfelt message to the Myanmar supporters who have stood by him throughout his remarkable journey.The former two-division ONE MMA world champion delivered a second-round TKO victory over Zebaztian Kadestam in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.Following the emotional triumph that served as his career swansong, the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion addressed his compatriots who had made the trip to the Thai capital to witness his final bout and those who tuned in from around the world.While addressing the crowd during his post-fight interview, Aung La N San said:&quot;I love you so much. These moments like this—these highs, these lows happen in life. But you know what's most important is family, and the people that you love.&quot;He further added:&quot;My Myanmar fans understand that you go through highs and you go through lows, but the most important thing is having that love in your heart and you continue fighting, no matter what. Let's go.&quot;'The Burmese Python' calls it a day after 47 professional fights, a number only a handful of pro-MMA fighters have surpassed. 29 of his victories have come inside the distance, 16 via KO and TKO, while another 13 via submission. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAung La N Sang pleased his final fight came against Zebaztian KadestamWhile still pumped to bow out in style, Aung La N Sang was quick to give credit to his fallen friend-turned-foe for providing him a war at ONE Fight Night 36.During the post-fight press conference in the Thai capital, 'The Burmese Python' shared:&quot;For my last dance, who better way to do it against than somebody I looked up to and somebody I really like as a fighter.&quot;The 40-year-old's triumph last week also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus.ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II is available via replay for free to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.