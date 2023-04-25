Aung La N Sang wants ONE Championship to add more boxing fights

Aung La N Sang thinks ONE Championship should organize more boxing matches.

In October 2018, ONE: Kingdom of Heroes featured a WBC super flyweight world championship boxing bout in the main event. Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisal defeated Iran Diaz in the only fight of its kind under the ONE banner. Since then, there has been a demand for ONE to incorporate more boxing fights into their events featuring multiple martial arts disciplines.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Aung La N Sang was asked if he thinks ONE Championship should do boxing matches with four-ounce gloves, similar to their Muay Thai bouts. ‘The Burmese Python’ responded by saying:

“You know boxing with 4oz gloves for that many rounds would be dangerous IMO. But I would agree that One should put more boxing fights. I’m a fan.”

Aung La N Sang returns to the Circle on May 5 for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The former two-division world champion looks to secure his third consecutive first-round knockout against Fan Rong. ‘King Kong Warrior’ plans to spoil Aung La’s winning streak by putting the division on notice and getting his hand raised.

Aung La vs. Fan Rong joins a stacked fight card featuring three world championship bouts. The event will take place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, with North American fans ready to witness history. For those that can’t attend live, ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

