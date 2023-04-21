Aung La N Sang recalls the moment he wanted to be a professional fighter

Aung La N Sang has always felt that being a professional fighter was what he wanted in life, but it took him almost seven years into his career to completely realize that there was no backing down.

Before climbing the Circle for his ONE Fight Night 10 match against Fan Rong, the Burmese legend jumped on Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session at r/MMA.

It was in the virtual Q&A that Aung La shared how he practically fell in love with mixed martial arts.

One fan asked Aung La when he realized that competing inside a cage would be his life’s calling.

Aung La N Sang, being one of the greatest class acts in the sport, gave a poignant answer to one of his supporters.

“I think from my first fight I was pretty hooked. It was like love at first sight lol. But I guess I really knew when there was a point of no return. I either train like a professional or stop fighting around 2012.”

That decision paid off tremendously for the man also known as ‘The Burmese Python’.

By 2014, Aung La was competing in ONE Championship and was off to the races, becoming an inspiring icon for his native land of Myanmar.

Aung La would become just the second two-division world champion in ONE Championship history when he held both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles, simultaneously, from 2018 to 2020.

The 37-year-old is currently on a quest to reclaim the ONE middleweight world championship and he hopes his match against Fan Rong puts him ever closer to that.

With first-round finishes in his last couple of fights, Aung La hopes to make it three in a row against Fan at ONE Fight Night 10 this May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Fans in the United States and Canada can stream the card live and for free via Prime Video.

