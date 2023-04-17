Aung La N Sang's top 3 knockouts in ONE Championship

Throughout ONE Championship’s history, very few people have left an indelible mark on the promotion’s legacy.

One of those is the legendary Aung La N Sang.

The Burmese icon put his native country of Myanmar on the mixed martial arts map through his incredible fights as well as his godlike presence in his home nation.

Aung La is just the second two-division world champion in ONE Championship, having held the world titles in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

Having made his debut in 2014, Aung La quickly rose to prominence through his sheer power and unparalleled command of not just the circle but the crowd as well.

Aung La, so far, has 12 finishes in his ONE Championship run but there are three that truly stand out. He could add another highlight reel victory to his already storied career when he faces Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center.

His match against Fan will be the first time that Aung La fights on US soil, with ONE Championship putting on its first on-site event in the country on May 5. The entire card will also be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Before ONE Fight Night 10 transpires, let’s look back at the three best knockouts of Aung La N Sang’s ONE Championship career.

#3. Leandro Ataides (ONE: Battleground)

Aung La N Sang was on top of the MMA world when he held both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles with him from 2018 to 2020.

It all changed, however, when he lost both belts to the rampaging Reinier de Ridder. Hellbent on getting his world titles back, Aung La headed back into the Circle at ONE: Battleground in July 2021.

Sporting a beard and an undeniable mean streak, Aung La took on knockout machine Leandro Ataides.

Though the fight had so much going for it, ‘The Burmese Python’ decided that it wouldn’t go past the first five minutes.

Aung La charged from the opening bell and stalked Ataides with evil intentions. With less than two minutes left in the first round, Aung La tagged Ataides with a cracking left knee to the liver that instantly spelled doom for the Brazilian.

Sensing that the victory was within reach, Aung La launched a blizzard of hooks and tagged Ataides seven times. By the time the seventh hook landed, Ataides was out and Aung La was back on the winning track.

#2. Yushin Okami (ONE 163)

It was a battle between arguably the two best Asian middleweights of all time, and Aung La made sure that there won’t be any disputes once the fight was finished.

Aung La battled Japanese legend Yushin Okami at ONE 163 in November 2022 in a showcase of their generation’s best talent. Both fighters are certified killers, but it was Aung La who had sharper strikes on that fateful night.

Okami tried to shoot for a takedown more than a minute into the first round, but Aung La immediately countered with a sickening knee strike that reverberated inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Aung La knew that his knee strike opened his path to victory, and he swarmed Okami with vicious ground and pound that ‘Thunder’ tried desperately to counter.

‘The Burmese Python’, however, won’t be denied.

Effortlessly passing guard while continuing his attack, Aung La continued to land sickening blows from the top that referee Herb Dean had no choice but to call a stop less than two minutes into the fight.

#1. Brandon Vera (ONE: Century Part II)

Aung La N Sang was arguably ONE Championship’s best fighter across all divisions during his reign with the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles.

Brandon Vera, too, wanted to make a claim to that distinction as he challenged Aung La for the light heavyweight world title at ONE: Century Part II in 2019.

Vera was the ONE heavyweight world champion at that point, but he also wanted to have the distinction of being a double world champion in ONE Championship. Aung La, though, was having none of that.

The two put it all on the line in Tokyo but it was Aung La who struck with the more ferocious shots.

Aung La was relentless in the second round of their fight and tagged Vera with precise punch combinations. He even went in for a cracking spinning back elbow that stung the Filipino-American fighter.

Despite getting cut by one of Vera’s shots, Aung La pushed through and finished off the fight with some unstoppable ground and pound.

