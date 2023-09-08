Aussie legend John Wayne Parr on impending Tawanchai-Superbon megafight: “It’s going to be very, just brutal”

John Wayne Parr looks to be enjoying his life as a full-time fan, and one match he cannot wait to witness is the super fight between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Tawanchai will defend his gold against Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, in a mega-fight at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Parr, a man considered the greatest Australian kickboxer of all time, retired from the sport in 2022 but is still an influential voice when it comes to all things martial arts.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Aussie icon said the impending world title bout between Tawanchai and Superbon could be one of the greatest Muay Thai fights of all time.

A measuring stick Parr used to predict the importance of the fight is its potential for sheer brutality.

He said:

“They take so much damage and don’t show any emotion. It’s going to be very, just brutal. It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be so much fun.”

Superbon and Tawanchai are arguably two of the best strikers of the current generation, and their highlight reels speak volumes of just how devastating they are inside the circle.

Superbon has an overall record of 114-35 and is an impressive 4-1 in ONE Championship. Of his four wins in the promotion, two came by way of iconic knockout.

His latest victory saw him clock Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan with a left roundhouse kick from out of nowhere at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

While his stunning win over Ozcan was a sight to behold, the one he did against the iconic Giorgio Petrosyan was the stuff of legends. Superbon flatlined Petrosyan, considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, with a soul-snatching right roundhouse kick to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in October 2021.

Tawanchai, meanwhile, holds an overall record of 130-31-2 and is at 6-1 in ONE Championship. The 24-year-old has five KO wins and is coming off two limb-breaking finishes in his previous couple of fights.

The first was during his defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title when he shattered Jamal Yusupov’s right leg with a brutal low kick at ONE Fight Night 7. His second was in his ONE Championship kickboxing debut when he shattered Davit Kiria’s right arm at ONE Fight Night 13.

Superbon’s world title challenge against Tawanchai, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 15 card, will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.