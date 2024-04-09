Aussie star Reece McLaren takes on China’s Hu Yong in pivotal flyweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 22

Reece McLaren is back and plans to reassert his dominance over the other flyweight MMA contenders.

The Australian star will face China's Hu Yong in a pivotal flyweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Sports publication The Inner Sanctum was one of the first to report on the development.

McLaren has always been a constant figure around the world title picture and even challenged for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship in his third fight in ONE Championship.

'Lightning' faced Bibiano Fernandes at ONE: Age of Domination in December 2016 but fell to a crushing split decision loss in their Manila encounter.

He's since moved down to bantamweight where his mark of seven wins earned him the number four contender spot in the division.

Just below him on the ladder, however, is Hu.

The Chinese star is 8-1 under the ONE Championship banner, 4-1 in the main roster, and his only loss in the promotion is against number two flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu.

Hu, however, bounced back from that ONE: Winter Warriors loss when he knocked out former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Geje Eustaquio at ONE 164 in December 2022.

ONE Fight Night 22, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Reece McLaren on his new philosophy under Australian legend John Wayne Parr

Reece McLaren has always maintained a stellar status within ONE Championship, and part of that success is his willingness to improve every step of the way.

The 32-year-old faced some of the best fighters in the promotion's history, while also learning under one of combat sports' greatest-ever champions.

As early as 2022, McLaren has learned under the tutelage of Australian legend and multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champion John Wayne Parr.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Reece McLaren said:

"I remember years and years ago, you have fighters that [think] everything has to be perfect. When something doesn't go right, it's like, 'let's see if I can fight him, I'm going to lose the fight. You need that person that comes in, they're happy and smiling. If something doesn't go right, 'ah it's alright.' They take it in their best stride and they kick it on."

