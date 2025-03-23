  • home icon
  • "Average Ali tweet" - Fans react as Magomed Ankalaev takes four-word jab at Jiri Prochazka after fellow light heavyweight's UFC London win

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Mar 23, 2025 03:21 GMT
Magomed Ankalaev (left) takes a dig at Jiri Prochazka (right). [Images courtesy: @jirkaprochazka and @ufc_korea on Instagram]
Magomed Ankalaev has caught the attention of MMA fans across the world with his remarks targeting Jiri Prochazka. This came after Ankalaev congratulated a light heavyweight contender on his victory at UFC London, suggesting a potential matchup between the fighter and Prochazka.

The person in question Carlos Ulberg faced former champion Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout in the co-main event of UFC London. The fight night event took place this past weekend at the O2 Arena in London. Blachowicz entered the fight with hopes of a rematch with Ankalaev but suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Following the matchup, MMA Fighting took to Instagram and shared Ankalaev's reaction to Ulberg's win over Blachowicz on X, writing:

''Congratulation Carlos''

In another X post, the reigning champion mocked Prochazka, writing:

''Carlos vs. fake ninja''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Average Ali tweet''

Another one stated:

''Ulberg didnt go 100% in that fight, he know Jan is old so he doesnt wants to KO him, respect for that''

Other fans wrote:

''I think bro means fake samurai? I’m not saying Jiri is faking that but at least hate the right way, lol where’s Noah!?''
''Personally think Jan won it but if this is how things play out then it makes a lot of sense. Pereira vs. Ank 2, Jiri vs. Ulberg. Winners fight unless ank vs. Pereira 3 is considered necessary''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mmafighting on X]
Prochazka, who was present at UFC London, hit back at Ankalaev, writing:

''Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave ? Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud champion. Like I said, I want your head. If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, so Lets go for that''

