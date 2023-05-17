Avid gamer Demetrious Johnson is in a gaming dilemma

For a passionate PC gamer such as Demetrious Johnson, one would think that he has a fully stacked Steam library just waiting to be played.

The American legend, however, is in fact facing a gaming dilemma.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion said he doesn’t have games to play at the moment and he’d rather wait for the release of Diablo IV and Street Fighter VI.

Johnson said:

“You know what, nothing really. There’s nothing. I went into my office, and I just laughed, and there’s literally no games that I want to play right now. I’m waiting for Diablo IV and Street Fighter VI to come out.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ has played several games over the few months leading up to his trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Streaming his exploits on his YouTube channel Mighty Gaming, Johnson played the acclaimed Red Dead Redemption II, Escape from Tarkov, the open beta version of Diablo IV, and the masterpiece Elden Ring.

Johnson may have spent quite some time gaming, but he never forgot about his martial arts craft. The 36-year-old put. On another masterful showing in ONE Championship’s on-site United States debut on May 5.

In front of a sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, Johnson successfully defended the ONE flyweight world title with a dominant unanimous decision win that effectively closed his rivalry against Moraes.

The win was Johnson’s fifth in ONE Championship, second over Moraes, and it further bolstered his reputation as one of the greatest fighters to have ever done it in mixed martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on free replay to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Johnson's entire interview below:

