Demetrious Johnson ponders about future in broadcasting

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has already pondered a potential retirement from mixed martial arts heading into his trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.

While he’s yet to make a final decision on a probable exit from the sport, he’s also thinking of his next career move.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani at The MMA Hour, Johnson said that he could jump into sports broadcasting once he’s finished fighting.

The American legend even took a cue from Conor McGregor’s off-cage philosophy.

“I thought about doing it. I thought about it. Like I said, it’s good to have options like the great Conor McGregor said. It’s always good to have options, it doesn’t always have to be fighting,” said Johnson.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is no stranger to standing, or in this case sitting, behind the microphone as he’s already done commentary duties at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2022. His YouTube channel Mighty Gaming is also on a successful run.

Though he’s yet to fully commit to a broadcasting gig, Johnson remains an active fighter and his latest win saw him at his technical best.

Johnson defended the ONE flyweight world title against Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship’s first on-site United States event.

Moraes and Johnson were 1-1 in their head-to-head matchups, with both fighters holding a knockout win over each other, and the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado played host to their historic curtain closer.

For five rounds the two flyweight greats battled for supremacy, but it was clear that Johnson had the advantage for much of the contest. Johnson eventually retained the world title via a dominant unanimous decision.

