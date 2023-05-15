Demetrious Johnson thoroughly confident ONE’s debut show in US was a hit

Demetrious Johnson closed out a historic night for ONE Championship on Friday, May 5.

In front of a sold-out audience at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Johnson defended his flyweight world championship against Adriano Moraes in their third showdown.

The blockbuster main event headlined one of the biggest cards in the history of the promotion as ONE finally made its long-awaited on-ground debut in the United States.

After losing to Moraes in their first meeting, Demetrious Johnson claimed the 26-pound divisional strap with a sensation knockout of ‘Mikinho’. Although their trilogy bout may not have ended in a similar fashion, Johnson’s output and skill set to see off the Brazilian received nothing but praise.

Alongside ‘Mighty Mouse,’ the May 5 bill was stacked with some of the biggest names on the promotion’s roster, with names like Rodtang, Mikey Musumeci, Stamp Fairtex, and Reinier de Ridder, treating the US fans with their world-class arsenal.

Not only was the night a huge personal success for DJ, but he had big aspirations for the event and was looking forward to showcasing what ONE is all about to the North American fanbase.

Reflecting on his convincing decision win over Moraes in the main event, ‘Mighty Mouse’ spoke about all aspects of the event during an interview with MMA Junkie.

Not only was he excited to bring ONE Championship to the US, but he also felt honored to be part of a night that thrilled the audience from bell to bell.

“I think the American fans actually enjoyed what ONE Championship brought to the table with the event.” [3:05 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card including the main event between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes via the free replay on Prime Video.

