Demetrious Johnson praises Herb Dean’s work in his trilogy with Adriano Moraes: “He did a good job”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is thankful that all went well in his most recent fight, including the officiating which was presided over by legendary American professional mixed martial arts referee Herb Dean.

‘Mighty Mouse’ was a unanimous decision victor over Brazilian Adriano Moraes in their headlining trilogy title fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

Parkland, Washington’s Demetrious Johnson dominated ‘Mikinho’ in their scheduled five-rounder at ONE Championship’s historic first live on-ground event in the United States. He never allowed rival Moraes to get any significant headway to make his way to the successful title defense.

On the heels of his victory, Demetrious Johnson took time to give props to Herb Dean for having good control of what was happening inside the circle, including how the veteran referee saw fit to reset the match from the clinch several times when Moraes was stalling.

He shared while on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

“You know I thought Herb did a good job. I told him at the back, at the end of the day Herb Dean’s job is to make sure nobody dies, I tell that every single time and he did a good job.”

Herb Dean, who made a name for himself refereeing in fights in North America and Europe for various organizations, has been visible of late in ONE Championship events, particularly those available on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Demetrious Johnson’s latest triumph gave him the upper hand in his head-to-head matchup with Moraes, two wins to one.

ONE Fight Night 10 took place at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver. Replay of what went down in the landmark U.S. show is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

