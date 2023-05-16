Demetrious Johnson admits he has yet to discuss possible retirement with his wife

Demetrious Johnson has not had the opportunity to discuss his combat sports future with his wife following ONE Fight Night 10.

‘Mighty Mouse’ earned his sixth win inside the Circle earlier this month, defeating division rival Adriano Moraes in a critically-acclaimed trilogy bout to close out the promotion’s U.S. debut.

With the door officially closed on his feud with the eight-time world titleholder, Demetrious Johnson’s next move will be to determine if his mixed martial arts career marches on or comes to a halt once and for all.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Demetrious Johnson revealed that he is yet to sit down with his wife to talk about what the future holds.

Watch the full interview below:

“Dude, it’s crazy, because when I think about it you know,” Johnson said. “My wife and I haven’t even had the chance to sit down like just ‘uhhhh’ right? We haven’t even had a chance to spend time together with each other because at the very beginning of my career, it was just me and her so it was a lot easier to spend time with each other.”

If ‘Mighty Mouse’ opts to hang up his gloves, he will undoubtedly retire as the greatest flyweight in the history of the sport, at perhaps one of, if not the pound-for-pound greatest. With 25 career wins and multiple world championships in the biggest global combat sports organizations, Johnson has dominated in every setting. Even at 36 years old, he still competes at the highest possible level, just as he did more than a decade ago when he captured his first world title.

If Johnson chooses to stick around, he will find himself matched up against No. 2 flyweight world title contender Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ earned his right to be the next man in line with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10.

