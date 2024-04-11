"Avoid the Diddler parties", "Never benched a day" - Fans react as Conor McGregor revisits foray into Hollywood with 'Road House' throwback

Fans had mixed reactions to Conor McGregor showcasing characteristics of his 'Road House' character in a recent social media post.

On March 21, the 2024 remake of 'Road House' was released on Amazon Prime Video featuring McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal, Post Malone, and more. The movie generated over 50 million views despite receiving a 60% approval rating (54% audience score) on Rotten Tomatoes.

McGregor recently shared an Instagram post showcasing a chain with his 'Road House' character name, "Knox." The former two-division UFC champion seemed to embody his character's personality in the social media caption by saying:

"SHOW BUSINESS, HOLLYWOOD. I GOT THE CHAIN MADE ON DUBLINS, MEATH STREET. JERRY I KILLED YOUR SON HE WAS A LOOSE END. ITS NOTHING PERSONAL GOOD LAD, ON YOUR WAY. IM IN IRELAND BUT I MIGHT BE ON THE YACHTS. MY YACHTS THREE TIMES THE SIZE OF YOUR ONE. YOUR SON ROBBED YOUR YAHCT AND I TWISTED HIS NECK."

McGregor continued:

"IM OWED AS WELL, ILL NEED THAT, NOTHING FOR NOTHING, SOMETHING FOR SOMETHING. THANKS @thecutpricejewellers FOR THE HELP MAKING MY CHAIN. AND @mrs_donlon FOR ARRANGING MY RARE PATEK I ALSO BROUGHT WITH ME TO INCORPORATE INTO THE CHARACTER THAT IS "KNOX"

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and reacted to Conor McGregor's 'Road House' social media post:

"Lol never benched a day in his life. Chest almost touching his spine"

"Oh f*ck, Conor is stuck as his roadhouse character now"

"Epic villain, terrible death scene."

"Avoid the Diddler parties."

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor hasn't fought since July 2021 when he suffered a severe leg injury against Dustin Poirier. Following an extensive layoff, the Dublin native plans to return later this year after clearing several hurdles, including mandatory drug testing.

Although fans are skeptical, McGregor and his upcoming opponent, Michael Chandler, are on the same page with a summer return. UFC CEO Dana White also teased the matchup with a recent Instagram post of the former two-division champion saying, "COMING SOON."

There are rumors that White could announce McGregor vs Chandler later this week, as the promotion has added attention due to UFC 300. Therefore, fans should keep a close eye on the press conference and the UFC CEO's post-event media interview.

