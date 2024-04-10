How many children does Conor McGregor have? All you need to know about UFC icon’s growing family life with partner Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor's children and Dee Devin still live in his hometown of Dublin.

'The Notorious' is still the biggest star in MMA today. A former champion in not one, but two weight classes, McGregor is considered an all-time great. His resume features many legends as well, with the Irishman previously defeating the likes of Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, and more.

Furthermore, the UFC lightweight has branched out in other aspects of life as well. In 2017, McGregor stepped into the boxing ring, suffering a stoppage loss against Floyd Mayweather. The Irishman has also begun to appear in films as well, appearing in the recent remake of 'Road House'.

Regardless of what McGregor does, fans are always paying attention.

How many children does Conor McGregor have?

Conor McGregor's children with Dee Devlin likely won't be his last.

'The Notorious' has been with his fiancee since 2008. When McGregor was first coming up in MMA, Devlin stood by him through it all. Even when the Irishman was a 4-2 fighter in Cage Warriors, she believed in him.

The two have gone from a small apartment in Dublin to near-billionaires. As of now, the two currently have a rapidly growing family, with Devlin giving birth again as recently as last November.

That baby, a boy, was named Mack. He was just the latest addition to the McGregor family, but he likely won't be the last. Before Mack, there was their second son Rian, who was born in 2021.

Expand Tweet

In 2019, the two had their first and only daughter, a baby girl named Croia. Lastly, there was Conor Jr., who was born in 2017. McGregor's first child was born just months after he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become a two-weight UFC champion.

As of now, McGregor's children with Devlin live in their multi-million dollar mansion in Dublin, Ireland. If one has paid attention to the UFC superstar's posts on social media, they've likely seen family posts over the last few years.

Regarding his eldest son, the lightweight contender has opined that Conor Jr. will likely be a fighter himself. Having just turned seven years old, McGregor has shown the child training with the gloves on in several social media clips. Just based on the brief clips, he's a natural already.

Regardless, McGregor's children have a tight bond with the fighter.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will Conor McGregor have more children going ahead? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion