Ayaka Miura claims she's getting younger and breaking records daily: "I think I'm in the best condition, best form right now"

Ayaka Miura believes she's reached the peak of her physical and technical abilities as she prepares for a crack at world title glory in ONE Championship later this year.

The submission specialist will challenge ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga on the promotion's star-studded return to Japan, ONE 173, inside the Ariake Arena.

Ahead of their showdown, the 34-year-old Japanese superstar expressed complete confidence in her current form as she looks to upset the divisional queen in Tokyo.

"Even in training, I feel like I'm getting younger, getting better in all ways. When I run, my time is faster than before," Ayaka Miura told the South China Morning Post.

"Every score, every record, I'm always breaking a record on a daily basis. I think I'm in the best condition, best form right now. I will keep improving in the coming days and months as well."

The Tribe Tokyo MMA fighter's scientific approach proves she's left no stone unturned to prepare herself for the test that awaits her at ONE 173.

Zamboanga has looked in the form of her life, and her statement finish against Alyona Rassohyna, which earned her recognition as the atomweight MMA queen, is a clear testament to her powers.

However, the Filipino warrior must bring her A-Game or risk losing her belt against Miura, who's been on a five-fight tear leading up to the blockbuster ONE 173 card in Japan.

Watch Ayaka Miura's interview here:

Ayaka Miura's ground game could power her to a massive win at ONE 173

With five successive victories, four coming by way of submission, it shouldn't be much of a surprise as to what 'Zombie' relies on come fight night inside the Ariake Arena.

Ayaka Miura knows how to break opponents down on the canvas, and she has a world-class takedown game that gives her multiple openings once she is in her domain.

Her takedown entries will be crucial against Zamboanga, who, for her part, seems to have improved her takedown defense and skills on the mats. But if Miura can trap the divisional queen right where she wants her to be, there could very well be a new atomweight MMA queen when all is said and done at ONE 173.

Fight fans can purchase their tickets to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here.

