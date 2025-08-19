Ayaka Miura on earning another crack at ONE gold after tough climb: “I’ve finally made it”

The Japanese submission specialist, Ayaka ‘Zombie’ Miura, of Japan, will get her second chance to capture ONE Championship gold when she takes on Denice ‘The Menace’ Zamboanga for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title later this year.The 34-year-old judo black belt has compiled a flawless run at atomweight since moving down from strawweight, where she previously faced ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong ‘The Panda’ Jing Nan for the belt at ONE: Heavy Hitters in 2022.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Miura thanked her supporters for sticking by her side throughout her career, now that she’s finally ready to go for the gold once again. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Zombie’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;Thank you to everyone who's supported me all this time. I've finally made it to a title match. To be able to fight for the belt in Japan is such a joy. I'm going to win—no matter what—and finish this with a smile.”Miura and Zamboanga are set to lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.Ayaka Miura vows to win gold for her home gym‘Zombie’ Ayaka Miura is fixated on winning MMA’s biggest prize in honor of her gym, Tribe Tokyo MMA.She told ONE Championship:“Looking back at those days, I feel so emotional. To return now with a ONE belt would mean everything. There are so many strong fighters at TRIBE besides us, but a ONE belt holds so much value. No matter what, I’m bringing that belt home, and I want Yuya to successfully defend his. Together, we’ll prove TRIBE’s strength.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Ayaka Miura’s next fight.