  • Ayaka Miura confident she and Yuya Wakamatsu will take gold by the end of ONE 173: “Both of us will leave with belts”

Ayaka Miura confident she and Yuya Wakamatsu will take gold by the end of ONE 173: “Both of us will leave with belts”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 15, 2025 11:09 GMT
Ayaka Miura - Photo by ONE Championship
Ayaka Miura [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Top ONE Championship women’s atomweight contender ‘Zombie’ Ayaka Miura of Japan believes she and Tribe Tokyo teammate ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu will both have world championship gold at the end of the upcoming ONE 173 later this year.

Both Miura and Wakamatsu are scheduled to see action at November’s blockbuster offering and will have an opportunity to take home the gold for their gym.

In a recent interview, ‘Zombie’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"Before my last fight against Otalora, Yuya told me, 'Let's do this together.' He's one of the top-level fighters at TRIBE, and a huge emotional support for me. He told me, 'Win this fight, and let's go for the title together in November.' Having him around has really boosted my motivation. I'm determined that both of us will leave with belts in November."
Ayaka Miura is finally getting her second crack at gold when she challenges reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

The two go to war at the upcoming ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Ayaka Miura was inspired by Yuya Wakamatsu’s world title win over Adriano Moraes: “It moved me”

‘Zombie’ Ayaka Miura is fired up for her world title opportunity against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 later this year, and admits she was inspired by Yuya Wakamatsu’s own history-making feat at ONE 172 a few months ago.

Miura told ONE:

“At the last Japan event, Yuya’s win over Moraes really lit up the arena and left a strong impression. It moved me watching it. I hope this time, even fans who usually watch kickboxing can discover the appeal of MMA. Yuya shines with his striking, and I aim to finish on the ground. Hopefully fans can enjoy both styles.”

Dan Paulo Errazo

Edited by Aziel Karthak
