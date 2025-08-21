Ayaka Miura teases improved stand-up game ahead of title fight: "Maybe I will show some amazing striking”

ONE atomweight MMA world title challenger Ayaka Miura of Japan has hinted at a potentially surprising element for the biggest match of her career.

‘Zombie’ will seek to dethrone ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Miura is known for her elite ground game, particularly her signature submission hold, the 'Ayaka Lock'.

However, the challenger made it clear she's not a one-dimensional fighter. The Japanese star has been honing her striking alongside her teammate, ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu, who's one of the most feared KO artists in the promotion.

While the 34-year-old Tribe Tokyo MMA standout remained cryptic about her potential game plan, she also teased new weapons in her growing striking arsenal.

Ayaka Miura told the South China Morning Post:

"I also trained with Tribe Tokyo MMA, where Yuya Wakamatsu also trains. Maybe I will show some amazing striking in this fight as well, we'll see. I also don't know what the fight will be. We need to see what's going to happen in the fight."

Training alongside 'Little Piranha' has clearly elevated different aspects of Miura's arsenal, potentially creating new avenues to victory beyond her trademark submission expertise.

Watch the full interview:

Yuya Wakamatsu confident he and Ayaka Miura will leave with belts at ONE 173

Yuya Wakamatsu believes two Tribe Tokyo MMA representatives will leave Ariake Arena as world champions at ONE 173.

The reigning flyweight MMA kingpin will defend his 26 pounds of gold against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio on the same evening that Ayaka Miura chases her dreams.

‘Little Piranha’ told ONE:

"Belt or no belt, I always give it my all. There are strong fighters in other gyms, too. But if we bring back two belts, I think it will solidify TRIBE as one of the top gyms in Japan. Let's make it happen.”

