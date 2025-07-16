Azealia Banks’ NSFW Conor McGregor leak prompts Paulo Costa to hilariously fear his own photo scandal

Paulo Costa has taken aim at Conor McGregor, citing the Irish superstar’s recent photo controversy. Costa jokingly remarked that, like McGregor, his own private pictures might also circulate on the internet.

For context, American rapper Azealia Banks recently blasted McGregor by revealing the obscene pictures he reportedly sent her. Banks further claimed that the former double champion threatened her to keep their chat private. In response to McGregor's antics, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter took to X and displayed her fury. MMA news outlet West Till Death reported Banks' remarks, which said:

''How you gonna send a b**ch a some crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA ni**a do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM"

Many in the MMA community shared their reactions to McGregor's latest incident, including Costa. The former title challenger wrote:

''I don’t Judge. Maybe someday there will pop up some of my di*k photos somewhere. I hope not''

As for the MMA scene, McGregor's last octagon appearance was at UFC 264 in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021, where 'The Notorious' suffered a leg break in the opening round. His comeback at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler was canceled after the 37-year-old injured his toe during training, resulting in McGregor's withdrawal from the PPV card.

Meanwhile, Costa is currently on a two-fight losing streak, the most recent being a split decision defeat against former champion Sean Strickland at UFC 302. He will return at UFC 318 this weekend in a middleweight contest against Roman Kopylov, who's enjoying a two-fight winning skid.

Ex-UFC fighter reacts to Conor McGregor's latest controversy

Conor McGregor recently made headlines after he allegedly sent rapper Azealia Banks his explicit pictures.

This caught the attention of UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen, who said the following in his YouTube video:

I'm inclined to defend him. First off, I'm inclined to just tell you if you pull back from that photo, there's nothing in that photo that makes sense. There really isn't. Now, things happen in the world all the time that don't make sense. But, I'm just sharing with you [that] there is nothing and there was nobody in that photo that made a lot of sense...Secondly, in the second photo, the second photo is accompanied by a video, and Conor's eyes are doing some weird stuff, and it just looked like potential AI."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:59):

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

