B.J. Penn breaks silence after his fifth arrest this year with unfiltered statement: "I got nobody around to help me"

B.J. Penn says he has nobody around to help him and does not want anyone close to him to get in trouble because of his journey. The former UFC champion reflected on his isolation and the challenges he faces after being arrested for the fifth time this year.Police in Hawaii confirmed Penn was taken into custody in Hilo and later released on bail after the incident. Penn described the shift from having a large entourage to managing life alone as strange but necessary to protect the people he cares about.The 46-year-old fighter’s recent arrests have stemmed from alleged family conflicts and the court-ordered restraining order that requires him to maintain distance from his mother’s residence for a year.Penn released a statement on Instagram, stating that he holds no grudges and expressed gratitude toward people who have treated him kindly despite his circumstances. He wrote:&quot;From being someone who had such a big entourage to just being by myself now is kind of strange, but I can’t help but think that I wouldn’t want people I care about around me to get in trouble or to get hurt, professionally, physically, mentally, emotionally, or in any way we can imagine.&quot;He added:&quot;I don’t hold anything against anyone. Thank you, guys. You are always nice to me when I see you. Big praises. I have nobody around to help me, and I do believe in one thing: if you want somebody to win, you will help them win. Either way, I don’t want anybody to get in trouble for my journey. Aloha to all. #hawaii&quot;Check out B.J. Penn's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChael Sonnen provides rare insight into B.J. Penn’s mindsetChael Sonnen has given an inside perspective on B.J. Penn amid the former champion’s legal troubles. Sonnen stressed that Penn is not a threat despite multiple arrests and restraining orders.He described Penn as confused and isolated, genuinely believing that his family members had been replaced by impostors. Sonnen said Penn is focused on understanding his situation rather than seeking revenge.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:&quot;BJ is not dangerous. That’s the number one thing because that’s what the fear is. Even when the family comes in and they’re putting a restraining order on him, BJ says, ‘My family has been killed. My family has been abducted and killed, and impostors have been put in their place.’ If you kill B.J. Penn’s mother and B.J. Penn finds you, you’re going to have a big problem... There is a smart BJ who has figured out what’s going on. He’s seen it and he’s got proof. But there is not a BJ that’s seeking retribution for this.”