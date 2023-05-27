UFC Hall-of-Famer B.J. Penn has generated controversy with his recent assertion that Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is as fictitious as the coronavirus.

In addition to this startling claim, Penn went on to assert that the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali never suffered from CTE during his illustrious career. These statements by Penn have elicited widespread criticism and ridicule from fans and observers.

CTE (or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) is a degenerative brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head over a period of time. It is commonly associated with contact sports like mixed martial arts and boxing, but also American football.

Reddit user r/Many-Coach6987 stated:

"Not believing in CTE is a sign of having CTE. True story."

Another user u/lil_icetray remarked:

"Ah yes, Muhammad Ali, notorious for not showing a single sign of CTE before he died."

u/FmrHvwChamp claims, B.J. Penn's post retirement career is on the decline:

"BJ Penn has taken SO many Ls over the past decade. From a bona-fide legend to a punch line. It actually genuinely hurts me to see."

Reddit account named Khamzat-Chimaev noted:

"Ironic how this is CTE at full display."

Social media user u/Jackknife-powerbong took jabs at 'The Prodigy's' claims:

"I’m glad Dr. B.J. Penn was able to take time out of his busy day of being blacked out drunk and screaming the N word at people to deliver these scientific based remarks."

Image Credits: r/UFC on Reddit

B.J. Penn commemorates 15th anniversary of his first successful UFC championship defense

B.J. Penn's formidable presence during his peak in the UFC solidified his legendary reputation by achieving the remarkable feat of becoming a two-division champion.

Commemorating a significant milestone in his illustrious career, 'The Prodigy' took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of a memorable achievement. It has been 15 years since he secured his inaugural UFC lightweight title defense, an impressive victory achieved through a third-round TKO over Sean Sherk at UFC 84.

The Hall of Famer turned to Twitter to commemorate the milestone, posting a video of the battle with the caption:

"On this day 15 years ago, I earned my first UFC lightweight title defense...#UFC84"

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #UFC84 On this day 15 years ago, I earned my first UFC lightweight title defense On this day 15 years ago, I earned my first UFC lightweight title defense 😎 #UFC84 https://t.co/2kgKjJCgmZ

Even though Penn is considered as one of the best lightweights of all time, he earned his first UFC title at welterweight.

