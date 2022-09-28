"I am just in awe" - BJ Penn humbled by Anderson Silva calling him the G.O.A.T

UFC legend BJ Penn was recently all praise for former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva.

'The Spider', in a recent interview with Helen Yee, named B.J. Penn as the G.O.A.T in MMA. The Brazilian also admitted that he has been a fan of Penn his entire life, saying:

"All right, so. I think BJ Penn is the best MMA fighter I’ve seen fight in my entire life. I’m a big fan of BJ Penn."

You can check out Silva's full interview with Helen Yee below:

Responding to Anderson Silva's claims, Penn humbly thanked 'The Spider'. He stated that it is an honor to be referred to be a G.O.A.T by someone of Silva's stature.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, 'BJ' wrote:

"It’s always an honor when the GOAT calls you the GOAT. Anderson has sat me down many many years ago and talked to me about how I inspired him and that Anderson would tell his father that “BJ is the greatest fighter and he I love his techniques” I am just in awe to be mentioned in the same breath as Anderson and the other MMA Legends! @spiderandersonsilva is the GOAT 🐐 !!!! #bjpenn #ufc #goat"

You can check out Penn's Instagram post below:

BJ Penn is regarded as one of the greatest lightweights in the sport of MMA. He holds the record for most consecutive championship defenses in the lightweight division. The 43-year-old defeated the likes of Caol Uno, Kenny Florian and Diego Sanchez to establish himself as one of the most acclaimed fighters in the sport.

RJ Clifford @RJcliffordMMA BJ Penn's record by weight class.



145: 0-2

155: 11-3-1

170: 3-5-1

185: 2-0

Open: 0-1 BJ Penn's record by weight class.145: 0-2155: 11-3-1170: 3-5-1185: 2-0Open: 0-1

Anderson Silva names his 'UFC Mount Rushmore', alongside BJ Penn

Former UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva recently revealed the fighters who join his 'UFC Mount Rushmore' list.

The Brazilian's choice of the top four GOAT fighters includes Khabib Nurmagomedov, Royce Gracie, and Antonio Rodrigo 'Minotauro' Nogueira and BJ Penn.

Revealing the names in a recent interview with GiveMeSport, 'The Spider' said:

"Well, there’s lots of different fighters I respect, but if we’re talking about the best, I would say BJ Penn. What the guy did, he’s amazing, what he did for the sport. Khabib is a beast, he’s so amazing. He changed, how you say, his wrestling, his pressure, how he fight, he changed the game."

He added:

"I would also say Royce Gracie – he started everything. Without him there would be nothing. None of this, no UFC, nothing. My best friend ‘Minotauro’ as well. He’s my master. He gave me my black belt in jiu-jitsu."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far