B.J. Penn reacts to fan's theory about discerning if his mother and brother are fake: "We live in a fantasy world"

B.J. Penn's family has become a topic of interest in the MMA world as of late. Now, the legendary Hawaiian has engaged a fan in a curious exchange on his Instagram page. In recent weeks, Penn made the alarming claim that his mother had been murdered by the government and replaced by an imposter.
This accusation has now extended to various members of his family, including his brother. Penn's behavior has sparked concerns about his mental well-being and the long-term effects of repeated blows to the head, given his long career as a mixed martial artist.
One fan, though, indulged Penn's claims, proposing a method to verify the identity of the latter's family members.
"BJ ask your brother and mom questions only they would know and you would find out right away if they are real"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The comment was made on a video Penn had shared about brotherhood. Unfortunately, the MMA great seemed more pessimistic about the suggestion.
"We live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion. The great task of light is finding reality. We are all one only lies separate us."
Penn isn't the only MMA fighter who has drawn concern. While he has long since retired, having not fought since 2019, he has continued to be in the spotlight, often for questionable reasons. He made an unsuccessful attempt at running for governor of Hawaii back in 2022.
Moreover, he has an alarming history of violence outside the cage, including a viral brawl that was filmed and shared online.
Check out B.J. Penn's Instagram video:
As was the case with another MMA legend's behavior in Diego Sanchez, many have expressed concerned over Penn's behavior, but his situation remains complex.
B.J. Penn had one of the steepest declines in MMA history
Contemporary MMA fans may find trouble understanding just how great B.J. Penn once was due to his overall record being so poor. At one point, he was regarded as possibly the greatest fighter of all time, and certainly the greatest lightweight in history. Unfortunately, he retired with a 16-14-2 record.
After beating the great Matt Hughes, 'The Prodigy' drew against Jon Fitch and embarked on a crushing seven-fight losing streak. It was, for the longest time, the worst losing streak in UFC history, until it was surpassed by Tony Ferguson's 8-fight skid.