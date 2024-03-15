Diego Sanchez accuses former coach Joshua Fabia of extortion and threat three years after controversial split, Dana White reportedly to step in

Diego Sanchez has just accused his former head coach, Joshua Fabia, of extortion and threatening behavior years after the pair parted ways on bad terms. The UFC legend took to Instagram, making a panicked post where he claimed to fear for his own personal safety so long as Fabia remains at large.

He requested the collective prayer of his fanbase and directed his supporters to a video by popular MMA content creator Jesse ON FIRE. The video in question details the extortion and threatening behavior that Fabia has been accused of engaging in, complete with clips of several incidents.

Finally, Sanchez requested that his supporters forward any helpful information to an attorney and law firm, whose links he provided in his caption. Regarding the video by Jesse ON FIRE, Sanchez reportedly spoke to UFC CEO (formerly president) Dana White, who has agreed to help and protect him.

The video includes damning clips that Fabia recorded himself, which consist of him allegedly extorting $100,000 from Sanchez.

"$100,000, alright? This is all documented for your protection and for mine, okay? So our relationship is now nil and void. I cannot in good faith no longer stand next to you or work for you when your own mother doesn't even know who I am. I gave you a chance to write a letter and tell her the truth. She doesn't even know who I am."

Fabia appears to take issue with Sanchez's mother not approving of him, which he subsequently dismisses to focus on his demands.

"Can't say a positive word. That's your mother, and you think I'm going to be able to be... I said it. Well, that part doesn't matter. Like I said, you want your freedom, you can have it. You're going to write a check to me and School of Self for $100,000 as I told you."

Check out the clip of Joshua Fabia demanding $100,000 from Diego Sanchez (9:27):

The entire saga signals a disturbing turn of events in Sanchez's relationship with Fabia.

The MMA community had previously urged Diego Sanchez to part ways with Joshua Fabia

For years, Joshua Fabia was heavily criticized by prominent figures in MMA, with many accusing him of exploiting Diego Sanchez at one of the latter's lowest points in life. Many called on the UFC legend to part ways with Fabia, but their advice, it seems, was heeded too late.

Whether Fabia was chasing Sanchez around a cage with a knife or battering him with kicks as the latter hung upside down, his methods were scoffed at and he was labeled a dangerous fraud.