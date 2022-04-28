B.J. Penn tells Joe Rogan he will invite Elon Musk to help develop Hawaii if he is elected as governor

UFC legend B.J. Penn said one of the first orders of business he'd conduct if he were to be elected governor of Hawaii would be to seek help from Elon Musk.

Penn is running for office in the upcoming United States gubernatorial elections in November. Appearing as a guest on episode #123 of Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show, the former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion said:

"Hawaii's got so many different problems with our housing problem, our energy problems, now with everything with the gas. And I really wanna invite Elon Musk to come over and see if he could help us with Hawaii because [it's not] a landlocked state and everything comes in off the boat."

Check out B.J. Penn's comments below:

'The Prodigy' also mentioned the Jones Act, a federal law that regulates maritime commerce in the US, and how the "outdated" mandate affects his native Hawaii.

Regardless of his public perception, Musk, of course, is undeniably one of the greatest innovators and inventors of his generation. Musk is responsible for the invention of the Tesla electric car as well as the SpaceX Falcon rockets.

The billionaire recently also secured a foothold in the field of communication with his purchase of social media giant Twitter. A self-professed "free-speech absolutist," Musk vowed to loosen the platform's restrictions on speech.

B.J. Penn promises to bring major sporting events to Hawaii

Should the residents of Hawaii elect B.J. Penn as the top government official in their state, he vows to turn the islands into a sporting hotspot.

In an announcement he made on social media, the 43-year-old retired fighter promised to get Hawaii its own NFL team as well as bring in three UFC events a year.

"You know the rules!" Penn wrote on Instagram. "Governor Penn will bring Hawaii its first NFL football team and three UFC fights a year. It’s about time!"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Penn's suggestion came a week before the UFC's rival promotion Bellator MMA was set to stage their event in Hawaii. Meanwhile, the NFL has been to the island of Aloha several times for the Pro-Bowl.

Edited by David Andrew