"Baby daddy loves ya" - How Conor McGregor, Mackenzie Dern, and rest of the MMA community celebrated Valentine's Day

Conor McGregor and many other mixed martial arts superstars recently celebrated Valentine's Day by showing their better halves some love on social media.

'The Notorious' met his fiancee Dee Devlin at a Dublin nightclub in 2008 when they were teenagers and have been together ever since. Devlin is often credited for being a driving force behind McGregor over the years and the couple are parents to four children.

The Irishman recently took to Instagram Stories and posted an adorable picture with his partner with the caption:

"Happy Valentine's Day. Baby daddy loves ya."

UFC women's strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern also took to Instagram to debut her new boyfriend, Antonio Trocoli. She posted a picture of them together dressed sharply and wrote:

"Happy Valentine's Day, baby."

Meanwhile, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo posted a cute picture of his wife, Ana Karolina Cejudo, from their pregnancy photoshoot. Wishing her on Valentine's Day, he wrote:

"To my forever Valentine @anakarolinacejudo thank you for putting up with me. Te amo de mais!!"

Fast-rising UFC welterweight star Ian Garry posted a clip on Instagram showing him sharing a light-hearted moment with Geoff Neal, his opponent for UFC 298 this weekend. The two notably share an intense rivalry and have exchanged shots on social media. Garry wrote:

"Nothing but LOVE on Valentine’s Day."

UFC women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington celebrated Valentine's Day with her partner Tecia Torres and posted adorable pictures together. She wrote:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful wife @teciatorres and my gorgeous daughter Alayah Rose."

How did Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin meet? All you need to know about their relationship

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are easily among the most well-known couples in mixed martial arts and enjoy a certain 'Power Couple' status. As mentioned, the two met at a bar in Dublin when McGregor was only 19 years old.

They've been together since 2008, and Devlin is often credited for supporting her partner over the years. The couple announced their engagement on Devlin's 33rd birthday, on August 9, 2020. McGregor posted a picture of them together on Instagram, showing off an impressive engagement ring on her finger.

The couple share four kids and welcomed their youngest son, Mack, this past December. They had their first child, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., in May 2017 and their second child, Croia McGregor, in January 2019. Croia is also their only daughter. McGregor and Devlin had their third kid, Rian McGregor, in May 2021.