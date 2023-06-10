How many kids does Conor McGregor have? Everything you need to know about his and Dee Devlin's clan

Conor McGregor is the definition of success in the world of MMA and is undoubtedly the biggest superstar that has ever graced the UFC octagon. While the former two-division champion is undeniably committed to his craft, he also plays the role of a doting father and a devoted husband.

'The Notorious' and his fiance Dee Devlin share three kids. Conor Jack McGregor Jr. was the first son born to the Irish couple in May 2017. McGregor revealed that he'd been actively involved in developing his firstborn's love for martial arts and hopes Conor Jr. will have a budding career in sports.

At a Q&A session in Scotland, Conor McGregor spoke about his firstborn son and stated:

"When he grows up, I'm going to put him into sport. I believe sport is the best thing you can do. I've already begun training him. He's already leaps and bounds ahead of schedule."

In January 2019, Dee Devlin gave birth to their second child and their only daughter, who would be named Croia McGregor. The name Croia comes from the Irish word for heart, 'Croi.'

Conor McGregor and his fiance had their third and youngest child in May 2021. The boy is named Rian McGregor.

How did Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin meet? Everything you need to know about their relationship

As the saying goes, behind Conor McGregor's immense professional success is his longtime partner Dee Devlin.

'The Notorious' met Devlin at a nightclub in Dublin in 2008 when he was only 19 years old and they hit it off immediately. The two have been together ever since, and the Irishwoman is often credited for being a driving force behind Conor McGregor over the years.

McGregor and Devlin announced their engagement on her 33rd birthday, on August 9, 2020. The Irish couple announced the news with an adorable Instagram post, showing off an impressively sized engagement ring on Devlin's finger.

While there is no wedding date or venue that has been fixed yet, the Irish MMA star assured his fans that his nuptials will be a lavish affair in Ireland.

In a 2021 interview with ExtraTV, Conor McGregor elaborated on his wedding plans:

"My wedding is going to be extravagant, that's for damn sure. We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. We have got to find the location. It's going to be Ireland, I'm gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process. Let's see what happens, I'm ready for it all."

