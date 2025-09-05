"Baby food. Go f*** yourself" - Patricio Pitbull blasts Losene Keita, claims rival didn't try to cut weight after fight's canceled

This weekend, in the main card opening bout of UFC Paris, featherweight fighters Patricio Pitbull and Losene Keita were ready to lock horns. However, the bout was canceled after 'Black Panther' weighed in at 149 pounds, which is 3 pounds over the non-title featherweight limit. Hence, Keita's promotional debut was cancelled.Pitbull has blasted out at Keita for failing to make weight and has even accused him of not even trying.The Brazilian fighter has now acknowledged that he chose to step back because he didn't want to offer his opponent any more advantages. In an interview, the 38-year-old initially discussed how he had to travel to Paris for the fight, while his opponent only had to drive two hours. When Keita arrived, the latter weighed 164 pounds and was still unable to make weight.Pitbull claims that Keita lacks professionalism, which is why Pitbull decided not to compete. The former Bellator kingpin also revealed that his opponent did not even attempt to cut weight further after weighing in 3 pounds over the limit initially. Reportedly, Keita could have cut weight until 11 am, after weighing in three pounds over the limit at 9 am, but he did not. Blasting out at Keita, Pitbull said:&quot;I'm absolutely sure he didn't try [to keep cutting weight]… It was 9 o'clock in the morning. He arrived at the commission, weighed himself, and instead of trying until 11 o'clock, which is the [time] limit, the guy went to eat banana puree, bro – baby food. Go f**k yourself, man. So if you want to blame someone, blame my opponent.&quot; [h/t: MMA Junkie]Check out Patricio Pitbull's comments below: Patricio Pitbull calls out his next opponentAfter being disappointed with Losene Keita, Patricio Pitbull now has his crosshairs on Arnold Allen, who is the No. 6-ranked UFC featherweight contender. The Brazilian wants to take on Allen next month at UFC Rio and has called him out in a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA:&quot;Let's go, [Arnold] Allen. Maybe Rio de Janeiro. I will try to make this fight happen.&quot;On X, Pitbull also expressed his desire to compete at UFC Rio and face any opponent who can make weight.