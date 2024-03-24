"Back to the minor leagues for me" - Daniel Cormier tweets "sorry" to fan criticism during live UFC Vegas 89 broadcast

UFC legend Daniel Cormier is one of the most beloved figures in MMA. 'DC' is known for his pleasant personality and witty nature which is on full display during his public appearances. However, even the most level-headed individuals can lose their cool and a fan reaction to Cormier's commentating recently triggered a furious reply from the 45-year-old.

Cormier has been a member of the UFC broadcast team for a long time and recently joined the NCAA commentary team. However, a fan criticized his style of commentary in an X post.

'DC' reacted to the post and announced that he would no longer be commentating for NCAA. He wrote:

"Guys, I am out. This will be my last time doing NCAA tournament. Continue to do things the same way and stay wrestling that hasn't changed since the 40's. I told the general public to watch. A guy told me he'd rather tear his eyes out than watch. So enjoy. I'll finish tonight and I'm out."

In another post, Cormier expressed frustration by apologizing for 'ruining fans' experience'. He wrote:

"You guys have it. I am out. Sorry to ruin your experience! You know I don't ask to do this. Very important people ask me to do it. Anyhow, carry on my friend. I am out. Back to the minor leagues for me."

The interaction took place at a time when MMA social media has been abuzz with the ongoing UFC Vegas 89 event. Although Cormier is not commentating at the event, his posts went viral during its broadcast.

Cormier is regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. He held the undisputed titles in both weight classes. Barring Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, considered the most accomplished fighters in UFC's upper weight classes, no fighter holds a win over 'DC'.