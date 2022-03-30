"Backed it up from day one, just like Conor McGregor did" - Michael Bisping explains why "people are drawn" towards Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping understands why there's immense hype behind Khamzat Chimaev right now. The former middleweight champion compared Chimaev's meteoric rise in the UFC to that of former two-division champion Conor McGregor and explained why people are drawn towards him.

According to 'The Count', Chimaev has the same magnetic aura as McGregor. Bisping says that's because he claims he'll make quick work of his opponents and then backs up the talk inside the cage.

Bisping believes that level of confidence creates an aura of mystique surrounding fighters like McGregor and Chimaev, making fans feel inspired by and drawn to them.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



wakes up and ALWAYS chooses violence #UFC267 "EVERYBODY! I COME HERE FOR EVERYBODY! KILL EVERYBODY! I'M THE CHAMP!" @KChimaev wakes up and ALWAYS chooses violence "EVERYBODY! I COME HERE FOR EVERYBODY! KILL EVERYBODY! I'M THE CHAMP!"@KChimaev wakes up and ALWAYS chooses violence 😰 #UFC267 https://t.co/7e7z1lrLBc

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, the Englishman said:

"Obviously he's got tremendous hype and there's something about him that people are just drawn to. Obviously confidence is a big thing, he has been so confident from day one and he's backed it up from day one, just like Conor McGregor did, just like Paddy the Baddy [Pimblett] does. People find that kind of confidence infectious and they're inspired by it and they're sucked into it and they're like, 'Is he gonna continue to do what he says he's going to do?' Because so far he has."

Check out the video below:

Michael Bisping feels title shot awaits Khamzat Chimaev if he gets past Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev is currently one of the most highly-rated prospects in the UFC. With four consecutive wins and as many finishes under his belt inside the octagon, he is quickly becoming one of the most popular fighters in the promotion.

Borz @Borz4562



#UFC267 Khamzat Chimaev Vs Li Jingliang highlights Khamzat Chimaev Vs Li Jingliang highlights#UFC267 https://t.co/koGoT5mk8f

'Borz' will face his toughest challenge to date when he takes on former title challenger Gilbert Burns at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view on April 9. 'Durinho' is currently the No.2-ranked contender in the welterweight division and has seven wins in his last eight fights.

According to Michael Bisping, a win against Burns at UFC 273 is likely to earn Khamzat Chimaev a much-coveted title shot against Kamaru Usman next.

He said:

"If you [Chimaev] can do that again [win the next fight] then you've got to think that Kamaru Usman's next."

Usman is expected to defend his gold against Leon Edwards this summer. Beyond that, it stands to reason that the victor of Burns vs. Chimaev will be at the top of the queue.

Edited by Harvey Leonard