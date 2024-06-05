"Banger for days" - Fans beyond excited for the absolutely stacked card ONE 167 has on offer in Bangkok

ONE Championship is set to give fans an unforgettable night of fights this coming Friday, June 7 with ONE 167.

In the show's headliner, Tawanchai PK Saenchai puts up his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against heated rival 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut in a rematch of epic proportions.

Occupying the co-main event spot is ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and combat sports vet Denis Puric figure in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Additionally, flyweight submission grappling world champ Mikey Musumeci will make his bantamweight submission grappling debut against old tormentor Gabriel Sousa.

Trending

ONE Championship shared some storylines that fans should take note of ahead of ONE 167 via Instagram.

Fans jumped to the comments section and shared their delight at the bouts that they are set to witness:

"This sounds insane!!!!"

"Been looking forward this banger for days 🔥🙌"

"Literally cannot wait😬😬"

"👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽This card looks stacked, go Rodtang💪🏽💪🏽..."

"Stacked af🔥"

ONE 167 emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

What other fights are set for ONE 167?

There are eight other bouts scheduled for ONE 167, and all eleven bouts on the card have a solid chance of being named fight of the night.

Rounding out the ONE 167 fight card are the following contests:

Liam Harrison vs. Katsuki Kitano (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Kade Ruotolo vs. Blake Cooper (lightweight MMA)

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Masaaki Noiri (featherweight kickboxing)

Denice Zamboanga vs. Noelle Grandjean (women's atomweight MMA)

Adrian Lee vs. Antonio Mammarella (lightweight MMA)

Johan Ghazali vs. Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (flyweight Muay Thai)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Victoria Souza (women's atomweight MMA)

Johan Estupinan vs. Zafer Sayik (bantamweight Muay Thai)

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.