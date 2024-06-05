Victoria Souza expects ‘a close fight’ vs. Itsuki Hirata: “Whoever makes the least mistakes will win”

Victoria Souza believes her fight with Itsuki Hirata will ultimately come down to whoever makes the least mistakes.

Emanating from the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7, ONE 167 will feature a high-stakes atomweight MMA clash pitting two women desperate to get back into the win column on martial arts' biggest stage.

Souza, who is 7-2 in mixed martial arts but only 1-2 under the ONE Championship banner, will seek a second win with the promotion when she meets one of the fastest-rising women in the sport today.

Trending

Speaking with ONE ahead of their massive matchup in The Land of Smiles, Victoria Souza believes that her fight with Itsuki Hirata will be a close one with mistakes and strategy being the deciding factor.

“I believe it will be a very close fight, and whoever makes the least mistakes will win," Souza said. "The details and strategies will define the winner.”

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Victoria Souza books herself a bout for ONE 168 when the promotion returns to the U.S.

Though Victoria Souza already has her hands full against 'Android 18' this Friday night, 'Vick' has already booked herself a follow-up fight.

On September 6, she will make the journey from her native Brazil to The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado, USA — for ONE 168.

There, Souza will step inside the Circle with 29-year-old American MMA standout Alyse Anderson.

For 'Lil Savage,' it will be her first fight since suffering a brutal body-kick knockout against reigning atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10 — the last time ONE Championship was in The Centennial State.

If Souza can score back-to-back wins between ONE 167 and ONE 168, it will go a long way toward putting her into the loaded atomweight MMA title picture.

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.