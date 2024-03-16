Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade reveals dealing with muscle atrophy in grueling recovery process

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is taking the time to get healthy and get his mind right before he makes his highly anticipated return to action later this year.

The 26-year-old Tiger Muay Thai product has chosen to step away from the game after a tough fight against two-sport world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty in November 2023 and instead focus on healing up from niggling little injuries.

As a result, however, Andrade says he has experienced a light degree of muscle atrophy, which comes from being stuck for a long time without exercising certain body parts.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Andrade talked about his recovery and gave an update on his status.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"It's been going well. But because I've not been able to move my hand that much, I think I've had to go throuh muscle atrophy [losing muscle mass because of immobility]."

Needless to say, fans fully expect Fabricio Andrade to return to action later this year and make the next defense of his bantamweight MMA gold.

Fabricio Andrade targets second go at 'The General': "I would like to get a rematch"

Apart from doing his absolute best to keep the bantamweight MMA belt over his shoulders, 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade says he is looking at booking a rematch with reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.

Andrade lost to Haggerty via second-round technical knockout in their November 2023 clash, and 'Wonder Boy' would like nothing more than to get that one back.

He told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I would like to get the fight [defeat to Haggerty] back, you know. I don't think it was 100 percent for the fight and I would like to get a rematch, you know. Loss is hard for me. I don't like to lose, so I want to get that fight back as well."