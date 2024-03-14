Coach Christian Knowles shares the secret to Jonathan Haggerty’s knockout prowess: “Accuracy and not forcing it”

Legendary trainer Christian Knowles of Knowlesy Academy, a family run gym in Edgware, England, says he knows the secret to Jonathan Haggerty’s success.

The reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Haggerty is one of the most electrifying acts in all of martial arts today. Millions of fans around the world have been witness to his awesome striking prowess atop the ONE Championship ring.

Knowles, who has trained Haggerty for much of his career, especially in his recent rise to superstardom, has observed one key element to ‘The General’s game that truly sets him apart from the competition.

Speaking as a special guest on the Wesley Gunman Graham podcast, Knowles had this to say about Haggerty’s style:

“Accuracy and not forcing it. Look how many fighters, sometimes, you can force it, but you’ll make it harder for yourself. But you’ve got to let it come, you’ve got to be sharp, you’ve got to be accurate, and it has to come without force. Most of the times, it just won’t come when you’re actively seeking it.”

Haggerty’s ability to stay cool, calm, and collected in the face of adversity is uncanny. And ‘The General’ now has two world title belts over his shoulders as evidence of his greatness.

Christian Knowles on training the monster that is Jonathan Haggerty: “It’s been a crazy journey”

Christian Knowles and Jonathan Haggerty have forged a partnership that has seen its fair share of peaks and valleys.

Knowles commented on their shared time in the game:

“It’s been a crazy journey. I’ve thoroughly loved it. There’s been hardship and what not, but that’s what makes a good story. Like John won that title, oh my goodness, five years ago? He won that title against Sam-A, he lost it against Rodtang and when that happened like the goal was to get it back, to do whatever we can to improve and get better. And we went in the lab and worked really hard. And he’s done it now.”

Where does Jonathan Haggerty go from here? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ‘The General’s next fight.