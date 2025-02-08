"Barely strikes so doesn’t matter" - Fans react to young Khabib Nurmagomedov's frustration over short arm reach

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions after witnessing how the young Khabib Nurmagomedov was dissatisfied by his 69-inch reach. Nurmagomedov's facial expressions detailed his frustration after he got his reach measured.

Nurmagomedov entered the UFC in 2012 with an unblemished pro-MMA record of 16-0. But the fact that he maintained a clean sheet till his retirement sets him apart from the rest. 'The Eagle' declared his retirement from the world's premier MMA promotion on Oct. 24, 2020, after defending his lightweight title thrice and amassing a pro-MMA record of 29-0.

A recent X update from @Home_of_Fight highlighted an old clip of UFC officials measuring Nurmagomedov's vital stats, including his reach. It also showcased that the former lightweight champ didn't look impressed after learning that he possesses a 69-inch reach. The English translation of the Russian words he spoke read:

Trending

"That's short, right?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

However, several fans appreciated that Nurmagomedov didn't allow his comparatively low reach to obstruct his success inside the octagon. A few also pointed out that he doesn't require extensive reach due to his grappling-heavy fight style. One such comment read:

"Barely strikes, so doesn’t matter"

Expand Tweet

Others penned:

"Still enough to be the GOAT"

"He still pieced up great strikers"

"I guess you dont need it any longer when your whole game is bear hug and drag to the ground"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions to @Home_of_Fight's X update. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Ilia Topuria to fulfill a stipulation to get a fight against Islam Makhachev

After retiring from MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped into his late father's shoes and took charge as the head coach of his father's students. The current lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, is also one of his disciples despite being his bosom friend.

A large chunk of the MMA community is currently counting Ilia Topuria as the most probable rival for Makhachev's next fight. However, Nurmagomedov recently opined that Topuria needs to fulfill a stipulation before Makhachev accepts his challenge. 'The Eagle' said:

"I think if he [Topuria] moves up in weight [to lightweight] and he beats somebody like Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira, he’s next in line… [But] Without fighting at 155? No. I don’t agree [that Topuria deserves a shot at Makhachev]."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (10:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.