"He was the best and he could beat me" - Former UFC heavyweight champion reveals if he was afraid to face late WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki in a beer drinking contest

Bas Rutten has revealed a story about drinking with Antonio Inoki, following the devastating news about Inoki's death.

The former professional wrestler, mixed martial artist, and all-around combat sports legend passed away at 79. The entire combat sports world, including Rutten, has been paying tribute to the Japanese man who once fought Muhammad Ali.

During an interview with MMA Sucka, Rutten paid respects to Inoki by sharing this story:

"Antonio Inoki was there, and they heard about me that I was a fast beer drinker. But he was the best and he could beat me, and I go, 'No, I don't wanna do it.' 'Oh, you're afraid.' 'No, I'm afraid to beat him, and I don't want to embarrass him in front of everybody else.'

"I said this on purpose because now, of course, he wanna do it. Inoki was there, and myself and he had these big beers, and everybody goes and goes. I put it down, and I go, see I know I win... the third one was Antonio Inoki. I said, 'I told you I didn't wanna beat you.'"

Inoki is well known for his 1976 fight against Ali, where they went to a draw. Another massive accomplishment of his was starting New Japan Pro Wrestling, which is still thriving to this day.

The WWE Hall of Famer then spent some of his later days as a politician in Japan. His contributions to martial arts and pro wrestling will last a lifetime.

Watch Bas Rutten share the story about drinking beer with Antonio Inoki below:

Tributes to Antonio Inoki come from a variety of combat sports promotions and fighters

Inoki's fight against Ali was an early display of mixed martial arts. The Japanese fighter also made history in pro wrestling as a competitor and promoter. As word got out about his passing, support poured in from all over the combat sports world.

WWE @WWE WWE remembers Antonio Inoki.

1943-2022 WWE remembers Antonio Inoki.1943-2022 https://t.co/I9JF377dLb

BellatorMMA @BellatorMMA Tonight our hearts go out the family of Antonio Inoki as well as so many of us whose lives he touched during his time on earth. Tonight our hearts go out the family of Antonio Inoki as well as so many of us whose lives he touched during his time on earth. 🙏 Tonight our hearts go out the family of Antonio Inoki as well as so many of us whose lives he touched during his time on earth. https://t.co/77Jm7uGrq0

Some companies and fighters that paid their respects include Bellator, New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE, Ric Flair, ESPN, Triple H, and Ken Shamrock. Social media has featured many pictures and videos to remember his legacy.

Watch highlights of Inoki vs. Ali below:

Jeremy Padawer @JeremyCom Antonio Inoki kicked Muhammad Ali’s legs 107 times - sending Ali to the hospital for 3 days. The 15 round “exhibition” mixed discipline MMA fight was declared a draw. Ali landed almost zero blows. Inoki wanted to prove wrestling as the dominant discipline. Antonio Inoki kicked Muhammad Ali’s legs 107 times - sending Ali to the hospital for 3 days. The 15 round “exhibition” mixed discipline MMA fight was declared a draw. Ali landed almost zero blows. Inoki wanted to prove wrestling as the dominant discipline. https://t.co/v4AbcSd9N6

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far