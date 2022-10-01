NJPW founder and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki passes away

According to a report from Yahoo Japan, Antonio Inoki passed away at the age of 79. He had been struggling with several health issues in recent years.

Inoki is the founder of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is regarded as one of the most popular stars in Japanese professional wrestling history.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010 by another pro wrestling legend, Stan Hansen.

Inoki began his professional wrestling career in the 1960s under the Japanese Wrestling Association banner. He quickly rose to stardom in the industry. In 1976, he fought legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Inoki is also known for his matches against Ric Flair in North Korea. The two pro wrestling icons headlined two shows that drew an audience of 150,000 and 190,000. According to reports, this is the highest attendance in pro wrestling history.

The Japanese wrestling legend is also a 12-time world champion and the inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He also won the WWF Heavyweight Championship once, but his run remains unrecognized by WWE.

Inoki was also a pioneer in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Wrestling fans paid their tribute to Antonio Inoki on social media

In reaction to Antonio Inoki's passing away, wrestling fans took to Twitter to pour homage to the legend.

Numerous Twitter handles paid respect to Inoki, who passed away on the 60th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman There is no NJPW without Antonio Inoki. One of the most important wrestlers in the history of the business. He wasn't looking too great there at the end, glad he can rest. Wow. There is no NJPW without Antonio Inoki. One of the most important wrestlers in the history of the business. He wasn't looking too great there at the end, glad he can rest. Wow.

Kris Zellner @KrisZellner Antonio Inoki passed away today at the age of 79



Over the past couple of years I have been watching pretty much everything New Japan has on tape from the 1980's that is in circulation



Inoki really was a deity to those fans & even the wrestlers



He was a true icon



RIP Inoki-san Antonio Inoki passed away today at the age of 79Over the past couple of years I have been watching pretty much everything New Japan has on tape from the 1980's that is in circulationInoki really was a deity to those fans & even the wrestlersHe was a true iconRIP Inoki-san https://t.co/sXJRSn0YzV

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 We lost Antonio Inoki and Coolio in the same week. This ain’t fair We lost Antonio Inoki and Coolio in the same week. This ain’t fair https://t.co/LQQ0AVz1Fh

TAPE @tapemachines Just now seeing about Antonio Inoki. Not much I can say that anyone else hasn't. A multi-business pioneer and game changer, a genuine legend and absolute elite tier all-time bullshitter. Just now seeing about Antonio Inoki. Not much I can say that anyone else hasn't. A multi-business pioneer and game changer, a genuine legend and absolute elite tier all-time bullshitter. https://t.co/Oin0rzRKux

The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast @bgwpod



Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye! 🕊️ 🏽 RIP to the legendary Antonio Inoki. He really birthed a generation out here.Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye! 🕊️ RIP to the legendary Antonio Inoki. He really birthed a generation out here. Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye! 🕊️🙏🏽 https://t.co/skGLU3m0Pp

As mentioned earlier, Inoki founded New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 1972. His first match as an NJPW wrestler was against Karl Gotch. He remained the owner of the promotion till 2005, when he sold his shares to Yuke's video game company.

Meanwhile, his reign as the WWF Heavyweight Champion began after he defeated Bob Backlund in Tokushima, Japan, to win the title in 1979. Backlund eventually won the rematch on December 6.

However, the rematch was ruled a no contest by Hisashi Shinma due to interference from Tiger Jeet Singh. Inoki later vacated the title. As mentioned earlier, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Sportskeeda community sends its heartfelt condolences to Antonio Inoki's friends and family at this sorrowful time.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far