Battle-hardened Aung La N Sang insists there’s still a lot left in the tank: “My job as a professional fighter is not done”

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang of Myanmar has only one thing on his mind – to reclaim his lost glory and the coveted ONE Championship gold.

Aung La was last a ONE world champion in October 2019 after a technical knockout victory over Filipino-American legend Brandon Vera. That seems like ages ago. However, the 38-year-old veteran believes he still has one more good run at the world title left in him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Aung La said his career and time at the top is far from over. ‘The Burmese Python’ stated:

“I still want to be champion again, and I still want to put on great shows for the fans. My job as a professional fighter is not done.”

Aung La N Sang is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three victories coming inside the distance. He has won four of his last five, posting victories over Japanese legend Yushin Okami, Brazilian heavy hitter Gilberto Galvao, and Chinese phenom Fan Rong.

Aung La N Sang says he soldiers on because of one thing: “To be champion again”

Former two-division titleholder Aung La N Sang says that while he is at the age where thoughts of retirement start to creep in, there’s nothing but golden dreams at this stage in his career.

He told ONE Championship:

“That’s the only reason why I keep fighting – to be champion again. That’s the only reason why I’m fighting still. I could retire now, but it wouldn’t be fun. It wouldn’t be fun for the ONE Championship middleweight division.”

The reigning middleweight king is none other than three-division unicorn ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, who took the belt from Aung La’s former nemesis Reinier de Ridder earlier this month.

Could Aung La take on Malykhin in the near future? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates.