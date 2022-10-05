"Be careful what you ask for" - Former UFC heavyweight warns Conor McGregor about beefing with Michael Bisping, says Irishman's insults prove 'The Count' is doing well

Conor McGregor landed an acting role in the 'Road House' remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal and tweeted about it by making comparisons to other UFC fighters who have had acting gigs. He specifically targeted Michael Bisping and took shots at him.

The two former UFC champions have traded words non-stop, but former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes McGregor's dig to be a compliment to Bisping.

Schaub stated on his podcast Thiccc Boy:

"Here's the thing, going after Bisping, I'm a big Conor fan, definitely a Bisping fan [too]. But that's how you know Bisping's doing well. So if he references Bisping that means Bisping's getting a lot of roles, right? You're calling him out because you're in acting, who's the one MMA guy who's doing more acting than anybody? Michael Bisping. So you go after him. Conor going at Bisping means Bisping is crushing it. So when Conor goes after him, it's a good thing."

However, Schaub also warned Conor McGregor to be wary of what he was getting into against a significantly bigger individual than him:

"But these guys when they talk sh*t to these bigger guys, like a Bisping, like a Daniel Cormier... Like you're poking the f**king bear. You're lucky these guys are busy and they're retired but y'all must have forgot. These guys do have that in them, if you run into them you're gonna have some problems. Be careful what you ask for. "

Watch Brendan Schaub's full comments on his YouTube channel:

Conor McGregor squashes beef with Michael Bisping

In the latest development, Conor McGregor laid his brief beef with Michael Bisping to rest.

McGregor took to Twitter with a voice message addressed to Bisping and clarified his stance in an American accent. He cited it all as a joke and showed love to 'The Count':

"Hey Mike, it's Conor here. Just getting on about that video, the last one I saw you didn't understand. I was simply acting. And I thought you would have known. Brother, all love, my man. God bless the show, God bless the fam, and God bless my man. Oh yeah!"

Check out his voice tweet below:

It is a stark change to the threats Conor McGregor has levied upon Michael Bisping and the array of insults he's thrown at the Brit, including calling him a "s**t fighter and actor." The two have history as Bisping was the one who introduced 'The Notorious' to his manager and business partner, Audie Attar.

Poll : 0 votes