“Be in a nice Ric Flair robe” - Ben Tynan wants in on ONE’s next Denver card, plans to go full 'Nature Boy' in possible entrance

Ben Tynan is ready to go full 'Nature Boy' if he's slotted in ONE Championship's return to the United States.

ONE Championship recently announced that it's heading back to Colorado for ONE 168: Denver and the Canadian big man wants in on the action.

In an interview with the promotion, Tynan said he's already planned his entrance down to what he'll wear if the matchmakers put him on the September 6 card at Ball Arena.

Tynan revealed he would pay homage to the legendary Ric Flair and even wear a custom coat that the 'Nature Boy' always wore in his matches.

"I know this is gonna sound ridiculous, but I want a really cool entrance. That's what I really want, you know, and that's the only thing. I know they did last time when they were in here in Denver because I went just as a spectator."

Ben Tynan added:

"I remember seeing those entrances, the stage, the screens, and the smoke shoots out. I remember going 'Damn it, I need an entrance like that.' You know, with the music, it was the craziest show. So if I could do that, and be in a nice Ric Flair robe, maybe just flowing in the wind. Yeah, and fighting's good too, but I think a lot about that. I don't know, I'm weird."

Tynan, though, has imminent business to take care of this weekend.

Before he even plans to secure a spot at ONE 168: Denver, Tynan must get through Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ben Tynan is coming off a stellar submission win over South Korean knockout merchant Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16, and he plans to make it two in a row against Didier in Bangkok.

Ben Tynan says his debut put ONE Championship's heavyweight on notice

Ben Tynan's over-the-top personality is enough for anyone to take notice of his presence, but it's his abilities inside the cage that put a hint of fear in people.

'Vanilla Thunder' pulled off a stunning ONE Championship debut when he submitted Kang in the third round of their November 2023 meeting in Bangkok.

In the same interview, Tynan said:

"I felt like it was the perfect display of the kind [of fighter that I am]. Because at the end of the day, we MMA fighters practice all types of martial arts. And I love striking, I love getting knockouts. But let's be honest, at the end of the day, I'm a dangerous, dangerous wrestler."

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

