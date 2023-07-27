"Beachy wifey" - Blonde boxing beauty Elle Brooke flaunts beachside 'mermaid' look in floral swimsuit 

OnlyFans boxing sensation Elle Brooke has undeniably made a massive splash in the world of celebrity boxing since her debut and is widely known for her entertaining persona in and out of the ring.

The 25-year-old influencer recently sent temperatures soaring by posting a series of sun-kissed beachside pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"A real-life mermaid."

Fans couldn't resist appreciating Elle Brooke's stunning aesthetic and took to the post's comments section to shower their praises.

Elle Brooke suffered her first boxing defeat at the hands of Jully Poca at the Kingpyn boxing tournament on July 15. After beating opponents such as Love Island star AJ Bunker, social media personality Faith Ordway, and blogger Ms. Danielka, her winning streak was stopped by Poca via unanimous decision.

Elle Brooke next fight: OnlyF*ns star set to face sibling next in the Kingpyn Boxing tournament

After Jully Poca handed Elle Brooke her first defeat in the boxing ring, the OnlyFans star is set to face her younger sibling Emily Brooke in the third-spot play-offs of the Kingpyn boxing tournament.

The younger Brooke sibling, who also boasts a significant following on OnlyFans, suffered a decision loss against 6ar6ie6 at the same event where her elder sister lost. Both sisters later confirmed their intention to face each other in the ring as they gun for the third spot.

Combat sports journalist Michael Benson confirmed the unique sister vs. sister bout. He tweeted:

"Influencer boxing will see a fight between siblings later this year as Elle Brooke vs. Emily Brooke is now set as the third place play-off for the Kingpyn tournament. Kingpyn's rep says both sisters have confirmed they're happy to face each other."

The sibling rivalry in the Kingpyn tournament adds an extra element of excitement and has attracted a lot of attention from fans and followers of influencer boxing.