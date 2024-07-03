"Beat the life out of him" - Fans stunned after 420-pound Power Slap champion puts bodybuilder Larry Wheels to sleep with thudding slap

Fans reacted to the Power Slap super heavyweight champion knocking out a popular bodybuilder named Larry Wheels. On June 28, Koa Viernes, also known as 'Da Crazy Hawaiian,' defended his super heavyweight world title in the Power Slap 8 main event. The 33-year-old's latest win against Danie 'Pitbull' van Heerden extended his record to 14-1, including twelve wins by knockout.

Earlier today, Viernes took part in a shortened slapping match against Wheels, a bodybuilder with millions of social media followers.

The video started with Wheels slapping 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' and inflicting minimal damage. Moments later, the super heavyweight champion landed a monstrous strike and allegedly knocked out the bodybuilder.

Once the footage went viral, fans took to Twitter and had various reactions:

"Beat the life out of him"

"That wasn't even full strength...that was 60%"

"I can't play this game. Not even for $1000. Nope!"

"Champ leaned into the slap and caught it on the neck. There's some technique in slap fights I guess."

Watch Da Crazy Hawaiian and Larry Wheels slap each other below:

Does Koa Viernes have the most star-potential in Power Slap?

Power Slap is a growing combat sport that continues to receive backlash from many fans frustrated by the UFC's involvement. With that said, the Dana White-run promotion has made significant progress through eight events, giving several of their athletes the opportunity to become superstars in the future.

Following Power Slap 8, 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' arguably has the most star-power potential for someone who hasn't competed in another combat sport. Firstly, the 33-year-old holds the super heavyweight championship, and most fans want to see the thunderous power from the heaviest division available.

Secondly, the Polynesian influence on slap-fighting has introduced a demographic that might not be as interested in other combat sports. Considering 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' was born in Hawaii, he could evolve into the representative of the passionate fanbase.

Lastly, Viernes possesses a down-to-earth personality which can be infectious if he finds ways to insert himself into the mainstream media. The super heavyweight champion's recent collaboration with Larry Wheels is a step in the right direction.

