"Beats his wife in front of his kids" - When Conor McGregor responded to Floyd Mayweather's racist allegations for calling him 'dancing monkey'

Conor McGregor's epic 2017 cross-combat showdown against Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring was packed with drama and entertainment.

In one of their numerous promotional appearances, McGregor was accused by Mayweather of being racist and calling him a 'monkey.' In an interview with Ariel Helwani for MMA Fighting, McGregor clarified his statement.

“First of all, never once in my life have I lableled - I never labeled him a monkey or any African American or any one a monkey. I would not disrespect any race like that. And you know what, he knows that deep down too. If I was to label him as any animal, it would be the rat. I wouldn't even label him after the great ape, he is a f****** rat and a weasel, because that's what a rat and a weasel does, tries to manipulate words and create something that's not there. It's a weak move on his part to even try to instigate something, and something so sensitive."

Conor McGregor went on to take another dig at Floyd Mayweather by referencing his domestic abuse charges from 2012.

"But that's the individual he is, he's a man who beats his wife in front of his kids, what can I say? All I can say is - I never spoke them things. All I can say is, if anyone was offended, I apologize but it was not meant in that way at all. He knows it, his people know it. It’s a weak move on his part. It’s a weasel move on his part. I can do nothing but just carry on and that’s it.”

Check out his full comments below [12:27]:

Conor McGregor weighs in on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Social media influencer and WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to take on Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis on the Prime card later this month.

At a launch event recently, Conor McGregor gave his thoughts on the outcome of the bout and backed his friend Danis to get the win.

“Dillon’s going to win. Dillon will win. You know, he had the baby. We didn’t get to train together, so I don’t know the ins and outs. I know he’s doing well. He’s been training, and he’s going to go for it.”

He also gave his opinion on the charges against Danis by Nina Agdal and maintained that it was good promotion for the fight.

“It’s messy, all that. I don’t care about it. It’s an interesting build-up, and it’s exciting. Fair play to both of them.”

Check out Conor McGregor comments below [0:24]:

